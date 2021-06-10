Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/7/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$84.00 to C$85.00.
- 6/3/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$88.00 to C$93.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$84.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$81.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$77.00.
- 6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$77.00.
- 6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$88.00 to C$93.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$82.00.
- 6/1/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$91.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$77.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$75.00 to C$77.00.
- 5/18/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$81.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$81.00.
- 5/3/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$86.00 price target on the stock.
BNS stock opened at C$80.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$98.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$53.54 and a 1 year high of C$82.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.
