Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

6/7/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$84.00 to C$85.00.

6/3/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$88.00 to C$93.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$84.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$81.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$77.00.

6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$77.00.

6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$88.00 to C$93.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$82.00.

6/1/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$91.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$77.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

5/18/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$81.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$81.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$81.00.

5/3/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$86.00 price target on the stock.

BNS stock opened at C$80.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$98.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$53.54 and a 1 year high of C$82.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

