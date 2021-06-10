Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RKT. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,455 ($84.33) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £46.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,477.92. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

