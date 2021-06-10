ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.45 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $124.45 million and $219,989.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,293.68 or 1.00027315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00034542 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00375841 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00458459 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.60 or 0.00889112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003736 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.