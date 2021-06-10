Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $9.44 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 3.0% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

