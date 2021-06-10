Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,173 shares of company stock worth $7,023,456. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

