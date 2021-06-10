Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.

RPAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. 9,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,161. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.64.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,421 shares of company stock valued at $915,039 in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

