Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total value of $1,732,838.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,064,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,289. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

