Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FATE. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

FATE stock opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

