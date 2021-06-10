Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of RGP stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $491.69 million, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.