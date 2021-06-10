Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

QSR opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.66. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,602 shares of company stock worth $31,156,656. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

