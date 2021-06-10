REV Group, Inc. (REVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. REV Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REVG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

