REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $20.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REVG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in REV Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 126.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 210,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

