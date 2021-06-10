RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $611.33 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $226.82 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $639.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.63.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

