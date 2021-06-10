Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of MYR Group worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYRG stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

