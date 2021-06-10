Rhumbline Advisers Sells 33,823 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 278,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.