Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.33. 4,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,532,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

