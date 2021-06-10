Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Now Covered by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

