Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.28.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.23 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of RBA opened at C$69.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 36.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$52.97 and a one year high of C$101.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

