Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 183 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.25. 55,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

