River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $7.50 Million in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 578,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $961.02 million, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 2.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.