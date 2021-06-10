River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,932 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $51.23 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

