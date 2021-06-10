River Road Asset Management LLC Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 757,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

