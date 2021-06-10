RMB Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,406 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Teledyne FLIR by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Teledyne FLIR by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne FLIR alerts:

In other Teledyne FLIR news, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,924 shares of company stock worth $20,644,427. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne FLIR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Teledyne FLIR

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne FLIR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne FLIR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.