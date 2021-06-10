RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

