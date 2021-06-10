Robert W. Baird Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.63.

NYSE COF opened at $160.60 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

