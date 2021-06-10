Robert W. Baird Raises Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $62.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.96.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 1.18. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Phreesia by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after acquiring an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Phreesia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

