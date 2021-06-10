Robin Archibald Acquires 2,154 Shares of Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Stock

Shires Income (LON:SHRS) insider Robin Archibald acquired 2,154 shares of Shires Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £6,009.66 ($7,851.66).

Shares of LON:SHRS opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.64) on Thursday. Shires Income has a 52-week low of GBX 194.22 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 286 ($3.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.76 million and a PE ratio of 24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Shires Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

