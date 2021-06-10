Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,584 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $128.10 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

