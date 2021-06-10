Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 383 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $227.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $181.76 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

