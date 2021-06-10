Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 58,154 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 97.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,450,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 174,797 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after buying an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 455,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 656.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 82,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.