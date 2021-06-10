Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,652 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Fortinet by 42.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $225.52 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

