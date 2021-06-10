Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,266 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

