Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.83 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.81. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

