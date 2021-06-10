Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $225.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $228.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.