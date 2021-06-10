Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Gap Up to $9.71

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $10.11. Romeo Power shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 17,941 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Romeo Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

