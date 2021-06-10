Rose F. Rogers Sells 1,231 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $656.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
About Ducommun
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
