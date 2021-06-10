Rowan M. Trollope Sells 30,429 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $162.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.74. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.29 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.