Rowan M. Trollope Sells 30,429 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FIVN opened at $162.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.74. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.29 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
