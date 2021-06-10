Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.56 ($41.83).

BOSS stock opened at €48.15 ($56.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.43. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €47.26 ($55.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

