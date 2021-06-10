Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$3.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut NuVista Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.98.

NuVista Energy stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,292. The firm has a market cap of C$666.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.53.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

