Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$15.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCNGF. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

