Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLFDY stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

