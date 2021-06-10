Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of HLFDY stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.
Halfords Group Company Profile
