Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.56.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

RY stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$125.25. The stock had a trading volume of 605,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,808. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$89.11 and a 52 week high of C$126.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,835.09. Insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

