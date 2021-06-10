Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.26. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.06, with a volume of 255,662 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.25.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.33%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

