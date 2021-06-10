Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,259 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,674,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,543,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

In related news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $152.45 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

