Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $259.66 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

