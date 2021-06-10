Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 204,888 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,888 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.58% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,646,000 after buying an additional 154,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of TDS opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

