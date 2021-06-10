Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,355 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.60% of CRA International worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in CRA International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CRA International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,279,000.

CRAI opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $624.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $87.18.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

