Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 52,474 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

A number of analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

