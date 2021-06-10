Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 62,625 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,625 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 127.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.69. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $951.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

