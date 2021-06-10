Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading Up 7.2%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 4,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $867.05 million, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.43.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

